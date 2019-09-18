|
Eddie Gregory
Bloomingdale
Eugene Edward "Eddie" Gregory, age 73 passed away Mon, Sept. 16, 2019. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home Sat., Sept. 21, 2019. Funeral service: 6 p.m. in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home. Private interment: Bonaventure Cemetery. www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
September 19, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019