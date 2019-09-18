Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
197 South College Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
(912) 653-4531
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
197 South College Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
197 South College Street
Pembroke, GA 31321
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie Gregory

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie Gregory Obituary
Eddie Gregory
Bloomingdale
Eugene Edward "Eddie" Gregory, age 73 passed away Mon, Sept. 16, 2019. Visitation: 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home Sat., Sept. 21, 2019. Funeral service: 6 p.m. in the chapel of Flanders Morrison Funeral Home. Private interment: Bonaventure Cemetery. www.flandersmorrisonfuneralhome.com. Flanders Morrison Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Savannah Morning News
September 19, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now