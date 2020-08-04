1/1
Eddie Lee Mattox Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eddie Lee Mattox, Sr.
Savannah , GA
"The Steps of a Good Man are Ordered by the Lord; and he delighted in his way." Psalms 37:23.
Mr. Eddie Lee Mattox, Sr. 66, of Savannah, GA passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at home.
He was born in Richmond Hill, GA on January 6, 1954 to the late Mr. Joseph Devillers and Mrs. Carrie Mattox Devillers.
He received his education in the public schools of Bryan and Chatham County and graduated from Savannah Nigh School in June 1972.
Eddie was united in holy matrimony to the late Marguarite Denise Brown for over 40 years and to this Union four children were born.
He was a former member of New Light Church where he served in various ministries.
He was a former Property Manager for many housing complexes in Savannah and was well loved and respected by the many tenants he came in contact with. He was currently employed by Dan Vaden Chevrolet of Savannah.
Eddie was preceded in death by his father, wife and a daughter April Mattox.
Eddie leaves to cherish his loving memories, two sons: Eddie Lee Mattox, Jr. Ashford Mattox, and a daughter, Ashley Mattox; Mother, Mrs. Carrie Mattox Devillers; Grandchildren: Eddie Mattox, III, Javion Murphy and April Denise Mattox; Brothers: Charles Ferguson, Jr. (Verna), of Los Angeles, CA; Herman Mattox (Lula); Joseph Mattox, Sr. & Cassius Devillers (Gwen): Sisters: Barbara M. Williams (Alfred); Marsha Mattox and Carolyn Devillers. Uncle, Mr. Otis Devillers of Richmond Hill, GA. Goddaughters: India and Samaria Kinlaw and a host of Nephews and Neices, Cousins and other family members and friends.
Savannah Morning News
August 5, 2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Services, Inc. - Savannah
510 Stephenson Ave
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-6260
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 31, 2020
Cheryl Swan
Friend
July 29, 2020
Eddie, Ashford and Ashley:
I was so sorry to hear if the passing of your father. Know that I’m praying for you guys and if there is anything I can do to help make your journey a little lighter, please do not hesitate to call me. I love ya and I’m here for you.
Debra D Moore
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved