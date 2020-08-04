Eddie Lee Mattox, Sr.Savannah , GA"The Steps of a Good Man are Ordered by the Lord; and he delighted in his way." Psalms 37:23.Mr. Eddie Lee Mattox, Sr. 66, of Savannah, GA passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at home.He was born in Richmond Hill, GA on January 6, 1954 to the late Mr. Joseph Devillers and Mrs. Carrie Mattox Devillers.He received his education in the public schools of Bryan and Chatham County and graduated from Savannah Nigh School in June 1972.Eddie was united in holy matrimony to the late Marguarite Denise Brown for over 40 years and to this Union four children were born.He was a former member of New Light Church where he served in various ministries.He was a former Property Manager for many housing complexes in Savannah and was well loved and respected by the many tenants he came in contact with. He was currently employed by Dan Vaden Chevrolet of Savannah.Eddie was preceded in death by his father, wife and a daughter April Mattox.Eddie leaves to cherish his loving memories, two sons: Eddie Lee Mattox, Jr. Ashford Mattox, and a daughter, Ashley Mattox; Mother, Mrs. Carrie Mattox Devillers; Grandchildren: Eddie Mattox, III, Javion Murphy and April Denise Mattox; Brothers: Charles Ferguson, Jr. (Verna), of Los Angeles, CA; Herman Mattox (Lula); Joseph Mattox, Sr. & Cassius Devillers (Gwen): Sisters: Barbara M. Williams (Alfred); Marsha Mattox and Carolyn Devillers. Uncle, Mr. Otis Devillers of Richmond Hill, GA. Goddaughters: India and Samaria Kinlaw and a host of Nephews and Neices, Cousins and other family members and friends.Savannah Morning NewsAugust 5, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at