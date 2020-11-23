Mrs. Eddie Mae O'NealSavannah, GeorgiaMrs. Eddie Mae O'Neal, 91, of Savannah, Georgia died on Thursday November 19, 2020 at The Resort at Pooler Nursing Home. She was born in Ocilla, Ga. to the late Mr. Edmond and Mrs. Ellen Hill Sheffield. Eddie Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Chief Mst. Sgt. Claude O'Neal, stepson Kenneth O'Neal and siblings: Eddie Lee Sheffield, Virginia Mumford, Mildred Stimson, and Lonnie Sheffield. She was a Christian who loved God. She enjoyed reading the bible and teaching bible studies. She was a member of Women's Aglow Fellowship. Eddie Mae was known for her feisty personality and honest tongue. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.She leaves to cherish her loving memory: daughters Yolanda Mills of Rincon, Ga., Claudine (Lt. Col. Curtis) Perry of Rincon, Ga., a son Steven Claude (Jennifer) O'Neal of Pooler, Ga., daughter in law Dorothy O'Neal of Hobart, Oklahoma and a sister in law Julia Sheffield of Savannah, Ga. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren: Eric (Shamaine) Mills, Cristina Mills, Justice Mills, Christopher Perry, Candice Perry, Craig Perry, Tavarus O'Neal, Tavon O'Neal, Grayson Mae O'Neal, Grant Nelson, 7 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.A home going celebration for Mrs. Eddie Mae O'Neal will take place on Friday November 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of the Strickland and Sons Funeral home Pooler, Ga. followed by internment at the Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary St. Beaufort, SC 29902-3947All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in effect including the wearing of masks (Chatham County Mandate).Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at