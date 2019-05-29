|
|
Edgar D. Shaw, Jr., 84 of Jesup died Monday, May 27, 2019 at his residence. The former Bulloch County resident had lived in Wayne County the past 57 years, was a member of First Baptist Church of Jesup and a retired design engineer with Georgia Department of Transportation. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, an avid golfer and member of Pine Forest Men's Golf Association and also enjoyed making knives.
Survivors are his wife of 61 years, Lucy Melton Shaw of Jesup; a son, Douglas Shaw of Atlanta and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11 AM, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at First Baptist Church . Interment will follow in Jesup City Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials my be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1115, Jesup, Ga. 31598.
Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 29, 2019