Edith Barrett McKinnon
Douglas, GA
Edith Barrett McKinnon, age 89, of Douglas, Georgia passed away Wednesday morning September 11, 2019 at Vista Park. Mrs. McKinnon was born on June 22, 1930 in Coffee County, Georgia the daughter of the late Harvey Wells Barrett and the late Agnes Dickson Barrett.
Mrs. McKinnon with her husband were previous owners/operators of Bus Station Taxi Cab and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Willis McKinnon and a son, Bryan McKinnon.
Survivors include her daughter, Teresa McNatt (Rickey) of Douglas, GA; son, John McKinnon (Cindy) of Savannah, GA; five grandchildren, Ryan McNatt (Jessie) of Douglas, GA, Jared McKinnon (Emily) of Charleston, S.C., Brooke Ashley (Dilan) of Kingsland, GA, Brett McKinnon of Anchorage, Alaska and Tyler McKinnon (Brooke) of Ft. Myers, FL; five great grandchildren, Kameron McNatt, Kinsley Ashley, Patrick McKinnon, Annabelle McKinnon and Kyleigh McNatt; brother-in-law, Clark McKinnon (Sherry) of Douglas, GA; two sisters-in-laws, Connie McKinnon Adairsville, GA and Carol Ann Morrison of Lumpkin, GA; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Sims Funeral Home with C. T. Peavey, officiating. Interment will follow at Douglas City Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ray Hancock, Tom McKinnon, Winston Morrison, Ryan McNatt, Tyler McKinnon, Jared McKinnon, Lance McKinnon and Brett McKinnon.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6pm until 9pm at Sims Funeral Home.
Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.simsfuneralhome.org.
Sims Funeral Home, Douglas, GA is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Edith Barrett McKinnon.
Savannah Morning News
September 13, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019