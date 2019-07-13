Home

Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Edith H. Louder Obituary
Savannah - Edith H. Louder Edith Lucille Harvey Louder, 97, of Savannah, Georgia and widow of Warren Charles Louder, Sr., died Wednesday evening, July 10, 2019, at Memorial University Medical Center.

Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Willie Harvey and the late Ruth Edwards Harvey. Mrs. Louder was a former member of First Southern Methodist Church where she was active in the Crafty Ladies group. She and her husband formerly owned and operated The Ceramic Shoppe.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy H. Thompson and Willene H. Mullis, and a niece who was like a sister, Linda Delores Price Boaen.

Survivors include one son, Warren Charles "Charlie" Louder, Jr. and his wife, Sybil; one daughter, Virginia "Ginnie" L. Dismukes and her husband, Jim; four grandchildren, Sharlyn "Sherry" L. Brown and her husband, Michael, Charles Andrew Louder, Lauren D. Marshall and her husband, Jimmy and Ashley Michelle Dismukes; one great-grandson, Parker Tyndale Brown, and nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 o'clock Sunday afternoon at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.

The funeral service will be held at 1 o'clock Monday afternoon in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend Dr. Herbert F. Hubbard. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Remembrances: LifeBridge Church - 1821 East Montgomery Crossroads, Savannah, Georgia 31406-5034.

Please share your thoughts about Mrs. Louder and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.

Savannah Morning News July 13, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 13, 2019
