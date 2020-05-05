|
Edith "Tuffy" Morris
Guyton
Edith "TUFFY" Morris, 71 died peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Monday May 4, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Vasco F. Wetherington and Lucille S. Wetherington; and brother, James "Jim" Wetherington.
She was born on May 11, 1948 in Savannah, GA. She grew up on Old Louisville Rd in Guyton, GA and was the fourth child of Vasco F. Wetherington and Lucille S. Wetherington. She started her career in 1972 as an operator at Southern Bell and she soon earned a reputation as a fierce competitor. She was on the leading front of women in the telephone service. She validated her nickname "Tuffy" after completing the training as "Lineman" when no women were in that field. She worked as a "Lineman or Linewomen" as they would be known today until an accident ended her "Linewomen" career. After recovery and taking some time off, Tuffy decide to follow in her mother's footsteps in Nursing. She attended Armstrong Atlantic State University where she received a degree as a Registered Nurse graduating in 1995. She worked many years at St Joseph's Hospital. She continued her nursing career at Effingham Hospital as a nurse and case worker.
When not nursing, she was a devoted member of the Pineora Baptist church. She split her time between the kitchen and helping with the children's church class. She was always there to lend a helping hand to those in need. She never met a stranger or never turned one in need away. She touched so many lives and made a difference in many.
She is survived by four children Lisa Griner of Port Wentworth, GA, William Morris, Jr. of Guyton, GA, John Morris, of Savannah, GA and David Morris of Guyton, GA. She has three grandchildren Trey Griner of Guyton, GA, Emily Griner of Pooler, GA and Victoria Stanley of Guyton, GA. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren. Siblings, Claudette Jordan of Guyton, GA, Leon Horton of Logansport, LA, and Jean Hadwin of Hampton, SC.
Graveside funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Guyton Cemetery.
All CDC and social distancing requirements will be in place.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
