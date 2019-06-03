|
|
Mr. Edmundo Robles Maldonado, 88, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. He was born in Puerto Rico to the late Aristides Robles & Francisca Maldonado. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a Catholic and retired after 36 years from the U.S. Postal Service.
Survivors include his wife, Angela Robles; children, Annette Robles and Edmundo Robles; granddaughter and her husband, Frances & Luis Cerna; great-grandchildren, Ana Lucia Cerna & Luis Andres Cerna; a sister and several nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, family man, but most of all, a man of God. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 3, 2019