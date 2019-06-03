Home

Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Edmundo Robles Maldonado Obituary
Mr. Edmundo Robles Maldonado, 88, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Memorial Health University Medical Center. He was born in Puerto Rico to the late Aristides Robles & Francisca Maldonado. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a Catholic and retired after 36 years from the U.S. Postal Service.

Survivors include his wife, Angela Robles; children, Annette Robles and Edmundo Robles; granddaughter and her husband, Frances & Luis Cerna; great-grandchildren, Ana Lucia Cerna & Luis Andres Cerna; a sister and several nieces and nephews. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, family man, but most of all, a man of God. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 3, 2019
