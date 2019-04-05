Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Calvary Baptist Temple
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Waddell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Isley Waddell

Obituary Condolences

Edna Isley Waddell Obituary
Edna Isley Waddell, 96, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was born January 28, 1923 in Burlington, NC to the late George Howard Isley and Dallie Neese Isley. Mrs. Waddell was a former member of Morgan's Chapel United Methodist Church, Ferguson Ave Baptist Church, and a current member of Kirk O' The Isles Presbyterian Church, where she was very active in many organizations of all of the churches. She was a homemaker, and a member of the Kensington Park Garden Club and also the PTA for the schools that her children attended.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, John William Waddell, Sr., and her two brothers, George H. Isley, Jr., and William N. Isley.

Surviving are her son, John W. Waddell, Jr. (Ann) of Cedartown, GA, two daughters, Beverly W. Mock of Savannah, and Judy W. Newton (Buddy) of Sylvania, and also her sister-in-law, Anne Isley of Florida. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.

Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the chapel of Calvary Baptist Temple.

Burial will follow in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.

Remembrances may be made to Kirk O' The Isles Presbyterian Church, Calvary Baptist Temple, or the .
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now