Edna Isley Waddell, 96, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital. She was born January 28, 1923 in Burlington, NC to the late George Howard Isley and Dallie Neese Isley. Mrs. Waddell was a former member of Morgan's Chapel United Methodist Church, Ferguson Ave Baptist Church, and a current member of Kirk O' The Isles Presbyterian Church, where she was very active in many organizations of all of the churches. She was a homemaker, and a member of the Kensington Park Garden Club and also the PTA for the schools that her children attended.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, John William Waddell, Sr., and her two brothers, George H. Isley, Jr., and William N. Isley.



Surviving are her son, John W. Waddell, Jr. (Ann) of Cedartown, GA, two daughters, Beverly W. Mock of Savannah, and Judy W. Newton (Buddy) of Sylvania, and also her sister-in-law, Anne Isley of Florida. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Fox & Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.



Funeral Service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the chapel of Calvary Baptist Temple.



Burial will follow in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park.



Remembrances may be made to Kirk O' The Isles Presbyterian Church, Calvary Baptist Temple, or the . Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary