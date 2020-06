Edna W. StewartSavannah, GAEdna W. Stewart, age 94, of Savannah passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.Mrs. Stewart was born on September 18, 1925 in Statesboro, GA, the daughter of the late James and Sadie Denmark Waters. She worked for many years with Union Camp and later with Dooner Mattress Company before retiring.Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Kenneth Stewart; and siblings, Charlie Sue Waters Richardson, Gordon Lamar Waters, Sr., Gibson Denmark Waters, Sr., and Frary Alcesta Waters McInelly. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Kenneth Stewart (Jeonghun Kim Stewart), their son, James Eli Stewart; daughter, Jennifer Bartlett Wyant (Jason Allan Wyant), and their children, Jackson Christopher Wyant and Jillian Delaney Wyant.The family will be receiving friends from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406.The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel with burial following at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at