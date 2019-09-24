|
|
Edward "Ned" Almy
Savannah, GA
Edward Pierce "Ned" Almy of Savannah Georgia, previously of Dedham Massachusetts, died peacefully on September 19, 2019 at his home on Skidaway Island, Georgia. He was 87 years old. In the weeks and months preceding his death, Ned received and enjoyed many visits, dinners and a glass of wine with his children and spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends.
Ned is survived by Nancy (Biscoe), his beloved wife of 64 years, and by his three children: son Edward P. "Ted" Almy, Jr. and wife Maura of West Simsbury CT; daughter Laura Wright Almy Kaplan and husband Joel of Katonah, NY; and daughter Rosamond "Roz" (Almy) Zatyko and husband Andrew of Pittsford, NY; 9 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his sister Rosamond "Darby" Chambers and his brother Robert "Beezah" Almy.
Ned was born on July 18, 1932 in Cambridge MA to Mary Rosamond and Robert B. Almy; and grew up in Dedham, MA and spent formative summers during the War years in Maine at Camp Kieve. Ned and Nancy purchased the family Dedham home in 1958 and lived and raised their family there until 1995, when he and Nancy moved south to the "The Landings" on Skidaway Island outside of Savannah, Georgia. After a few years in the Navy, Ned spent his entire professional career in the investment business, retiring from Legg Mason in 2003. He graduated from Noble & Greenough School in 1950 and Harvard College in 1955. He played hockey for Nobles and Harvard, including participating in the first Bean Pot in 1952. Following his college hockey career, he went on to lead the Saturday morning Nobles Hockey School with his brother Beezah and the Bliss brothers. Ned and Nancy were avid golfers, first as members of the Dedham & Country and Polo Club, and later at The Landings Club in Georgia. Ned served on the Noble & Greenough Board of Trustees and was a member of the Board of Governors and President of the Dedham Country and Polo Club. In his later years he and Nancy enjoyed travels all over the world, and Ned mentored children in reading at the Hess Elementary School in Savannah. To the great amusement of his grandchildren, Ned was known for his splashy cannonballs. He could give a great bear hug and was famous for his firm handshake…with just enough pressure not to hurt, yet firm enough to leave a lasting impression – as he did with everyone he met.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Edward P Almy's name to any of the following: Noble & Greenough School, 10 Campus Drive, Dedham MA, 02026; Kieve Wavus Educational Foundation, 42 Kieve Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555; The Marshes of Skidaway Island Employee Scholarship Fund, 95 Skidaway Island Park Road, Savannah, GA, 31411; Skidaway Island United Methodist Church, 54 Diamond Causeway, Savannah, GA 31411.
Burial will be private. A life celebration will be held in Savannah at a future date.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019