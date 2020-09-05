Edward Brennan "Bird" Blalock
Steamboat Springs, CO
"There are some that bring a light so great to the world that even after they are gone the light remains"
Our beloved Edward passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 2, 2020 at 32 years old.
Edward is survived by his parents, Wren and Mary Blalock, two sisters, Palmer Blalock (Sutton Morgan and son, Parker Morgan) and Mary Ann Blalock (Jonathan Graham and daughter Camille Graham); his loyal lap dog, Ellie Blalock; his grandmother, Mary S. "Nana" Curran; and numerous extended family members. He was lovingly cared for by Idenia "Jackie" Quarterman in Savannah and Jadd Rellar in Steamboat Springs, CO.
Edward was born in Savannah on March 26, 1988. He attended May Howard Elementary and Coastal Middle School until he was 18 years old. He spent the first part of his life in Savannah beaching, boating, swimming and enjoying the salt air. He later moved to Steamboat Springs, CO where he spent his time horseback riding, skiing, camping and being outdoors with his peer group. Edward touched the lives of everyone he met. His laugh was contagious, and his joyful spirit is something we will forever cherish and miss.
The family is hosting a private celebration of Edward's life.
Edward was an active participant of Steamboat Adaptive Recreational Sports (STARS). In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in Edward's honor to STARS https://steamboatstars.com
