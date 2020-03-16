|
|
Edward C. Wright
Savannah, GA
Edward C. Wright, (Eddie), died peacefully, March 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Eddie was born in Statesboro, GA, on September 3, 1945 to Cecil and Juanita Wright. The family moved to Savannah, GA, when Eddie was seven and made it his home the rest of his life. He and Jeanette, his loving wife, were married February 14, 1977.
Eddie (Easy) retired from the Pipefitters and Welders Local Union 188. He loved his profession that took him all over the world and made lifelong friendships where ever he worked.
Eddie was a faithful member of Compassion Christian Church for over 25 years. He loved his church and spent many hours volunteering in various ways. He loved golf and after retirement played every day. He was a member of the Southbridge Golf Club where he was a Senior Champion, and made many wonderful golf buddies.
In addition to his wife Jeanette, he is survived by his three children, Billy Wright and wife Shellie of Nashville, TN; Terri Peasley and husband John of Alexandria, VA; and Curtis Lamb of St. Augustine, FL; three grandchildren that he adored, Medrick Smith and fiance' Natalie Butler of San Francisco, CA; Conner Wright of Beaufort, SC; and Morgan Peasley of Boulder, CO, two great-grandchildren, Cameryn and Maverick; and three sisters, Barbara Porter, Pat Stevenson, and Gloria Larkin; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of his Life will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Compassion Christian Church, Adult Ministry Building, 55 Al Henderson Blvd., Savannah, GA 31419.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like remembrances to be sent to Compassion Christian Church, 55 Al Henderson Blvd, Savannah, GA 31419, or the Southbridge Golf Club Improvement Fund, c/o John Whitmore, 415 Southbridge Blvd., Savannah, GA 31405.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020