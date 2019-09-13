Home

More Obituaries for Edward Cadle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Edward Cadle

Rev. Edward Cadle Obituary
Rev. Edward Cadle
Guyton
Rev. Edward Cadle, 96, passed away September 12, 2019 at his residence after a long illness joining his wife of 74 years in heaven with Jesus which is where he longed to be.
The Hepzibah, GA native was a member of Garden City United Methodist Church where he taught the Barrett-Cadle Sunday School Class for many years. He was a Methodist Minister for 40 years before founding Mission on the Move. He also served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Eve Cadle and Molly Broxton; his wife of 74 years, Inez Cadle; grandchildren, Nicholas Cadle, Misty Bridgeforth, and Shane Cadle; and 17 siblings.
He is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Edward "Eddie" & Joann Cadle, Danny & Lynette Cadle, and Pat & Julie Cadle; daughters and sons-in-law, Diane & David Wegmann and Mary & Matt Petrivitch; 19 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Springfield United Methodist Church. Mr. Cadle will lie in state from 3 p.m. Honorary pallbearers will be the Barrett-Cadle Sunday School Class who need to arrive by 3:30 p.m.
Interment will be in Springfield Cemetery Annex.
Remembrances: Mission on the Move, PO Box 206, Springfield, GA 31329 or Garden City United Methodist Church Building Fund, 62 Varnadoe Ave., Garden City, GA 31408.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
