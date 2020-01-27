|
Edward Dale Hall
Savannah, Georgia
Edward Dale Hall, 61, of Savannah passed away at his home January 26, 2019. Mr. Hall was born in Savannah, GA July 22, 1958 to Edward Delbert Hall and Audrie Fay (Deal)Hall. He was of Methodist faith and a member of the former Aldersgate Methodist Church. He had an adventurous personality. In his younger years, he was an avid reader. He was a lover of music and was able to play the drums, piano, and guitar very well with little to no training. His memory was excellent and could easily recall events that took place years prior. His mother said the day he was born he looked like a china doll and was the prettiest thing she had ever seen. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Delbert Hall and step-father Riley C. Brabham Jr. He leaves behind to cherish fond memories, his mother, Audrie Deal Hall Brabham of Savannah; a brother, Gary Alan Hall (Penny Chapman) of Savannah; a sister, Darlene Hall Pope (Bob Pope) of Peachtree City; an uncle, Purvis Deal (Kathy) of Garden City; two aunts, Helen Johnson of Vidalia and Sadie Ruth Hall Coleman of Brandon, FL; and numerous cousins and friends. Graveside Services will be held Wednesday January 29 at 1 PM at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Michael Culbreath officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army at HelpSalvationArmy.org. Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
