1/
Edward Hoover
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Hoover
Savannah, GA
Mr. Edward Hoover, 84, passed away on Thursday, August 20th at his residence. He was formerly of Garett, Kentucky and moved to Savannah while in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Randy Wood Guitar and was a proud Mason, being part of the Bryan County Masonic Lodge # 303 F&AM and the Richard T. Turner Masonic Lodge # 116 F&AM. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Hoover, and a daughter, Donna Sue Todd. Survivors include his son, Adrian, and his wife, Cathy Hoover; his daughter, Gwendolyn Hoover; grandsons, Kevin and Chris Hoover, and Austin Todd. Please visit randywoodmusic.com to view a tribute for Edward. The graveside funeral and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 27th at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery located at 1336 Dean Forest Road in Garden City.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
08/23/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved