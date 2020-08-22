Edward Hoover
Savannah, GA
Mr. Edward Hoover, 84, passed away on Thursday, August 20th at his residence. He was formerly of Garett, Kentucky and moved to Savannah while in the U.S. Air Force. He worked at Randy Wood Guitar and was a proud Mason, being part of the Bryan County Masonic Lodge # 303 F&AM and the Richard T. Turner Masonic Lodge # 116 F&AM. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Hoover, and a daughter, Donna Sue Todd. Survivors include his son, Adrian, and his wife, Cathy Hoover; his daughter, Gwendolyn Hoover; grandsons, Kevin and Chris Hoover, and Austin Todd. Please visit randywoodmusic.com
to view a tribute for Edward. The graveside funeral and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 27th at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery located at 1336 Dean Forest Road in Garden City.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
08/23/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries