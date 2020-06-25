Edward L. Elliott, Jr.
Savannah
Edward Lee Elliott, Jr., 57, of Savannah, Georgia, died Thursday morning, June 25, 2020, at Memorial University Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue. Please share your thoughts about Edward and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Savannah
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.