1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Edward Lee Cochran Obituary
Edward Lee Cochran, 65, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his residence. The lifelong resident of Savannah was a member of Bible Baptist Church and was retired. He was preceded by his parents, Lymon W. and Mary Boyles Cochran and brothers, L.W. Cochran, Jr. and Stephen W. Cochran.

Surviving are his siblings, Willie J. Cochran (Carolyn); Marie Bazemore (Donnie); Linda Cummings; Elton Lee Cochran (Susan); David Lee Cochran; sister-in-law, Frances Cochran and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 14, 2019
