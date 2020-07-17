Edward "Lee" McCurry
Savannah
Edward "Lee" McCurry left this Earth to be with his Heavenly Father on July 14, 2020. He was born July 29, 1982 and was raised in Savannah, Georgia – "the greatest place on Earth." He graduated from Benedictine Military School as a proud Cadet, attended Georgia Southern University as a proud Eagle, and graduated with his BBA from South University. At the time of his passing, Lee had become a successful Insurance Broker for Palmetto Benefits Solutions. He was a member of the Kappa Alpha Order, College Republicans, Savannah Jaycees, was an Ambassador for the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, and a Deacon at Wilmington Island Presbyterian Church.
Lee is survived by his wife Melissa Redding McCurry, his children Cannon Hill & Landry Lee McCurry, his parents Mr. & Mrs. James Clifford McCurry, his brother and sister-in-law Mr. & Mrs. James Clifford McCurry Jr, his mother-in-law Julie Kathleen Redding, his brother-in-law Bobby Erle Redding III, and his nieces and nephews James Clifford McCurry III, Eleanor Kendall McCurry, Brinkley Kathryn McCurry, and Bobby Erle Redding IV all of Savannah, Georgia.
Besides spending time with his family and friends, Lee had a passion for the Lord, boxing, politics, basketball, dogs, hunting, boating and fishing, and an unwavering love (obsession) for the Georgia Southern Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. His personality was huge, and his voice was loud, but his heart was larger than both. Lee had enough jokes and pranks to keep anyone on their toes and would be there to help anyone in a moment's notice when they were down. He was warm and sentimental, the most loyal man one could ever meet, an endearing and loving husband, the gentlest of fathers, a thoughtful uncle, and kindest and most caring son, brother, and son-in-law. In his all too short time here, he touched many lives and gave a great example for what it means to truly stand for one's convictions. To directly quote the great Lee McCurry – "GATA Eagles!" and "How 'Bout Them COWBOYS!"
Close friends and family are invited to attend an intimate graveside ceremony held at Wilmington Island Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The church address is 450 N. Cromwell Rd, Savannah, GA 31410. To view a live stream of the service, please go to vimeo.com/439533574
and use the password, Family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: Wilmington Island Presbyterian Church, 450 N. Cromwell Road, Savannah, GA 31410, Georgia Southern Athletic Foundation, P.O. Box 8115, Statesboro, GA 30460, and/or Benedictine Military School Advancement Office, 6502 Seawright Drive, Savannah GA 31406.
Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at savannahnow.com/obituaries