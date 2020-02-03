|
Edward Mouzon Gay
Savannah
Edward Mouzon Gay, age 86, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2020 at Savannah Hospice Inc. after a short illness. He was a member of Higher Ground (Cresthill) Baptist Church. He worked for McLean Trucking and Yellow Freight for many years prior to retirement. He was the son of Edward Lee and Frances Mouzon Gay of Savannah. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Laurence L. Gay.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Kay S. Gay of Savannah; a son, Eddie Gay (Sheryl) of Savannah and a daughter Fran Perrault-Strong (Jim) of Athens, GA. He had 3 grandchildren, Sara Cozart (Joe) of Virginia, Josh Gay (Rainey) of Port Wentworth and Taylor Perrault (Page) of Athens, GA. In addition, he had 2 great-grandsons.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 5, at 11:00 am at Bonaventure Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
