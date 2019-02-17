Edward "Ed" Patrick Kelly, 68, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Hospice of Savannah surrounded by his life partner, Debbie Shuler, and close friends.



He was born in New York on November 14, 1950. Ed lived in Savannah for most of his life. In 1973, Ed was vice-president of the Brotherhood of Kappa Delta Chi. In 1974, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Jersey City State College and was a teacher of the handicapped. Afterwards, Ed moved to Marietta, Ga (1978) and earned a Doctorate of Chiropractic degree from Life Chiropractic College. Later in life, Ed prospered in public relations as a car salesman. He worked at various well-known dealerships. Ed always exceeded expectations and was recognized for many years for his accomplishments. He received numerous awards for his outstanding sales achievements.



Ed was a loving, generous, and a genuine, loyal friend to all. In Ed's leisure time, he enjoyed working in his yard, going to the beach, and watching television among many other activities. His true passion was entertaining and cooking for his friends. Ed offered advice, if needed, along with positive words of encouragement. Also, he played inspirational roles and made differences in the lives of everyone who knew him. Ed will truly be missed!



Ed was brought up Catholic and had a strong Christian faith. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Julia Kelly, and his two brothers. Ed is survived by his life partner, Debbie Shuler, as well as other family members and numerous friends.



Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Fox and Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.



Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 18, 2019 at Fox and Weeks, Hodgson Chapel.



Burial will be at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery on Dean Forest Road.



Remembrances may be made to Hospice House of Savannah or the .