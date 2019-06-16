Home

Edward R. Hinely


Edward R. Hinely Obituary
Edward R. Hinely, 90, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Hospice Savannah.

The Effingham County native was a U.S. Army Korean War Purple Heart Recipient and was a retired truck driver. He loved to hunt, fish, and garden. He was preceded in death by his parents, Denton & Annie Hinely; sister, Dixie Zeigler; and brother, Rewis Hinely.

He is survived by his two sons, Keith Hinely (Robin) and Michael Hinely (Charlotte); a sister, Christy H. Morgan; a brother-in-law, Calvin Zeigler; a sister-in-law, Brenda Helmly; two grandsons, Jason Hinely and Justin Hinely.

Visitation: 10 - 11 am Monday, June 17, 2019 in the funeral home.

Funeral: 11 am Monday, June 17, 2019 in the funeral home chapel.

Interment: Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 16, 2019
