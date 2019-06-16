|
Edward R. Hinely, 90, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Hospice Savannah.
The Effingham County native was a U.S. Army Korean War Purple Heart Recipient and was a retired truck driver. He loved to hunt, fish, and garden. He was preceded in death by his parents, Denton & Annie Hinely; sister, Dixie Zeigler; and brother, Rewis Hinely.
He is survived by his two sons, Keith Hinely (Robin) and Michael Hinely (Charlotte); a sister, Christy H. Morgan; a brother-in-law, Calvin Zeigler; a sister-in-law, Brenda Helmly; two grandsons, Jason Hinely and Justin Hinely.
Visitation: 10 - 11 am Monday, June 17, 2019 in the funeral home.
Funeral: 11 am Monday, June 17, 2019 in the funeral home chapel.
Interment: Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 16, 2019