Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
Edward R. Hinely Obituary
Port Wentworth - Edward R. Hinely Edward R. Hinely, 90, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Hospice Savannah.

The Effingham County native was a U.S. Army Korean War Purple Heart Recipient and was a retired truck driver. He loved to hunt, fish, and garden. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Dorine Helmly Hinely; his parents, Denton & Annie Hinely; sister, Dixie Zeigler; and brother, Rewis Hinely.

He is survived by his two sons, Keith Hinely (Robin) and Michael Hinely (Charlotte); a sister, Christy H. Morgan; a brother-in-law, Calvin Zeigler; sisters-in-law, Betty Charron (Don) and Brenda Helmly; two grandsons, Jason Hinely and Justin Hinely.

Visitation: 10 - 11 am Monday, June 17, 2019 in the funeral home.

Funeral: 11 am Monday, June 17, 2019 in the funeral home chapel.

Interment: Jerusalem Lutheran Church Cemetery

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel (912) 754-6421. Savannah Morning News July 18, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 18, 2019
