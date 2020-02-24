Savannah Morning News Obituaries
Edward S. "Ted" Odgers Jr.


1930 - 2020
Edward S. "Ted" Odgers Jr. Obituary
Edward S. "Ted" Odgers, Jr.
Savannah, GA
Mr. Edward S. "Ted" Odgers, Jr, age 89, died February 24, 2020. The Philadelphia, PA native lived in Savannah the past two years, and was retired from IBM. Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Jane Odgers; children, Carol Evans, Ted Odgers, Kim Phillips, and Chris Odgers; and eight grandchildren.
An inurnment will take place at a later date in Beach Haven, NJ.
Remembrances may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Savannah Morning News
02/25/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
