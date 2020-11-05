Edwin Clinton "Eddie" Mikell, Jr.
Rincon
Edwin Clinton "Eddie" Mikell, Jr., 74, passed away November 3, 2020 at Candler Hospital.
He was a great husband, dad and grandaddy. He loved the Georgia Bulldogs, Nascar Racing, and was a very talented woodworker. He retired from the GA Air National Guard 165th and Stone Container.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Clinton Mikell, Sr. and Alma Lee Mikell; brother, Gary Mikell.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Bonnie Mikell; sons, Scott Mikell (Leslie) and Brett Mikell (Stephanie); grandchildren, Kayleigh Mikell, Tanner Mikell, and Ashlynn Mikell; and sister, Lynn Brennan.
Graveside services for family and friends will be 3 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Rincon Cemetery.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
