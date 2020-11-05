Edwin Clinton "Eddie" Mikell, Jr.RinconEdwin Clinton "Eddie" Mikell, Jr., 74, passed away November 3, 2020 at Candler Hospital.He was a great husband, dad and grandaddy. He loved the Georgia Bulldogs, Nascar Racing, and was a very talented woodworker. He retired from the GA Air National Guard 165th and Stone Container.He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Clinton Mikell, Sr. and Alma Lee Mikell; brother, Gary Mikell.Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Bonnie Mikell; sons, Scott Mikell (Leslie) and Brett Mikell (Stephanie); grandchildren, Kayleigh Mikell, Tanner Mikell, and Ashlynn Mikell; and sister, Lynn Brennan.Graveside services for family and friends will be 3 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Rincon Cemetery.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at