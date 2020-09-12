Edwin Erskine Jr.Richmond Hill, GAEdwin M. Erskine, Jr., age 75, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020.Ed was born in Springfield, NJ. He lived on Wilmington Island for a number of years before moving to Richmond Hill 20 years ago.Ed was a retired shipyard and machine shop manager having worked for Savannah Marine Services and Thunderbolt Marine. He was a U.S. Army Veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Savannah Post 135 and the Scottish American Military Society. He was an avid train collector and loved working in his yard.Ed is survived by his wife, Faye Erskine of Richmond Hill; his daughter, Leslie Wilson (Mike) of Apex, NC; his step-daughter, Ali Hyatt of Connecticut; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held at the Erskine home at 2:00 P.M., on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.Richmond HillFuneral HomeSavannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at