Edwin James McCuen
Savannah, Georgia
Edwin James McCuen, 64, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Ed was the second son born to William P. "Bill" and Patricia Bremer McCuen. He was educated in the Catholic Schools of Savannah and graduated from Benedictine Military School, Class of 1973 and went on to pursue a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Armstrong State College.
Ed was married to the former Victoria Mell for 41 years. He worked in the electrical field and McCuen Electric for over 50 years. Ed was of the Catholic faith. Religion was a very important and comforting part of Ed's life. He was an active member of the Hibernian Society of Savannah and Knights of Columbus #631. He was Past President of the Georgia Tech Club of Savannah and German Social Club. Past member of the St. Andrew's Society of Savannah, St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, and Civitan Club of Savannah. Ed was chairman of Savannah Scottish Games athletics for over 25 years.
Ed loved to dance and was everyone's partner. He was once replied, "Those Mell girls can't follow, they all want to lead". He dearly loved the beach, boiled peanuts and was a true "Rambling Wreck" fan.
In addition to his wife Vicki: Ed leaves behind his son, Edwin J. McCuen, Jr. (Abby); daughter, Virginia "Ginny" Marie McCuen, and son, Joseph Mell McCuen; granddaughters, Piper Rose and Alice James McCuen; brother, William P. McCuen, Jr. (Lyn); sister, Pam M. Kalinke (Frank); brother, Robert A. McCuen (Angel); sister, Mary Ruth Eskins (Billy), and many, many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you consider a donation in Ed's memory to Mell Walsh Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 14554, Savannah, GA 31416.
