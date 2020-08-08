Edwin Jones Wycoff, III
Tybee Island
Edwin Jones Wycoff, III, 44, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 after recent health complications.
He was born in Kennesaw, GA to Edwin Wycoff, Jr. and Susan Shippee Wycoff. He moved to Tybee Island and enjoyed all that the Island has to offer. Edwin rode his bike every day, back and forth to AJ's, where he served as the manager for several years. He was a kind and unique individual who will be missed by many.
Surviving are his sister and brother-in -law, Michelle Wycoff Farless and Gregg Farless of Shelbyville, TN, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family plans to have a private service at a later date.
