Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
1929 - 2019
Edwin Ray Shannon Obituary
Savannah - Edwin Ray Shannon Edwin Ray Shannon, 89, of Savannah, GA passed away Wednesday July 31, 2019 at Azalealand Nursing Home.

Born in Welch, West Virginia on November 10, 1929, Eddie married the love of his life, Dolly, on August 18, 1951. He joined the US Air Force in 1950 and served 20 years in various countries and the United States. On his retirement from the Air Force in 1970, he, Dolly and their two children moved to Savannah, Georgia. There he began work at Kaiser Chemical Company for 12 years until it closed. He then joined the Civil Service, working at Hunter AAF for another 10 years until his retirement. Eddie and Dolly loved traveling and in 1993 made a trip across the United States from Georgia to California and back. Eddie as also an avid salt water fisherman and enjoyed taking his children, grandchildren, and other family out on the water. Eddie was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Dolly; two infant children; parents, Kermel and Leola Shannon; brothers, Bill Shannon and Jack Shannon; and his sister Sandra Shannon. He is survived by his daughters, Robin Kersey (Tom) of Brooklet, Georgia; Pamela Herald (Doug Stone) of Savannah; 3 grandchildren, Shannon Jackson (Kevin) of Savannah, Victor Polero (Shannon) of Pooler, and Erin Watkins (Brad) of Hiram, Georgia; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grand children; brothers, Stanley Shannon (Dee) of Indiana and James David Shannon (Becky) of Arizona ; sisters, Shirley Smith (Carl) of Indiana and Gloria Pack (Howard) of West Virginia; three sisters-n-law, Fay Shannon of North Carolina, Cheryll Shannon of Florida, and Carol Linville of South Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be held at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel at 1pm Saturday August 3, 2019 with Rev. Michael Locklear and Mr. Doug Stone presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to : Open Hearts Community Mission, PO Box 991, Statesboro, GA 30459 Savannah Morning News August 2, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 2, 2019
