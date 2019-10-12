Home

Edwin S. Moore Jr.

Edwin S. Moore, Jr.
Savannah, GA
Edwin S. Moore, Jr., 92, passed peacefully, Thursday, October 10, 2019, with family at his side, while in the care of Hospice Savannah.
Ed was born in Santa Cruz, CA. He was a veteran of the US Navy. He retired as a civilian employee of the Federal government. He has made Savannah his home since 1990.
Ed is survived by his wife Joan, a sister Dorothy, and her family in Hawaii, his son William S. (Deborah), and Dwain B. (Sharon) of California, a granddaughter, three great-grandchildren in Oregon, and extended family in Florida, Georgia, and beyond.
As per his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. His family requests that you consider a donation to Hospice Savannah or to .
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
