Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah
102 Owens Industrial Dr.
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 236-6300
Edwina Averett
Viewing
Sunday, May 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah
102 Owens Industrial Dr.
Savannah, GA 31405
Viewing
Monday, May 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Luke Baptist Church
Daisy, GA
Graveside service
Monday, May 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Church Cemetery
Daisy, GA
Edwina Averett


1933 - 2020
Edwina Averett Obituary
Edwina Averett
Savannah , GA
Graveside service for Mrs. Edwina H. Averett will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 at Mt. Olive Church Cemetery, Daisy, GA. Savannah Viewing: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Daisy Viewing: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Luke Baptist Church, Daisy, GA.
Survivors: husband, Deacon Sammie Lee Averett; son, Gregory Hope; daughters, Deltha Drake, Shavondra Averett Ceasar; sister, Clara Roundtree (Edward, Sr.); 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from May 8 to May 9, 2020
