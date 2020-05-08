|
|
Edwina Averett
Savannah , GA
Graveside service for Mrs. Edwina H. Averett will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, May 11, 2020 at Mt. Olive Church Cemetery, Daisy, GA. Savannah Viewing: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the funeral home. Daisy Viewing: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Luke Baptist Church, Daisy, GA.
Survivors: husband, Deacon Sammie Lee Averett; son, Gregory Hope; daughters, Deltha Drake, Shavondra Averett Ceasar; sister, Clara Roundtree (Edward, Sr.); 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 8 to May 9, 2020