Be ye also ready for we know not the time of our departure. I spoke with Eileen at her husband's home going not knowing it would be our last time talking on this side. However, I have memories of her family many years of fellowship at our Athens Holiness Church in Lanier, Georgia. I remember the beautiful smile Eileen always had to others. May the work you've done speak for you as you now rest from your labor.

Sharon Stewart

Acquaintance