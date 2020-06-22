Mrs. Elaine A. Nichols Hunt
Savannah, GA
We celebrate the life and memory of Mrs. Elaine A. Nichols Hunt whose death occurred Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and will be updated. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
June 23, 2020
Savannah, GA
We celebrate the life and memory of Mrs. Elaine A. Nichols Hunt whose death occurred Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and will be updated. Please sign our guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
June 23, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.