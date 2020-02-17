Home

Elaine R. Williams

Elaine R. Williams
Savannah, Georgia
Funeral service for Mrs. Elaine Roberts Williams will be held 11am Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Goodwill Missionary Baptist 816 Bowden Street Pastor Alphonso C. Piper Sr. officiating Interment Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery. Reposing at the church Wednesday 9am until hour of service public viewing/visitation Tuesday 1-6pm at the Chapel
Savannah Morning News
February 18,2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
