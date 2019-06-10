|
|
Elder Hugh Derrell Thompson, Jr., 57, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah.
Hugh was born in Evans County and was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Derrell Thompson, Sr. For the past 13 years he has served as pastor of the Garden City Primitive Baptist Church. He had served as Minister of Music, Youth and Senior Adults for Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church as well as other churches. Prior to that he was employed by the Georgia Department of Corrections for 18 years as a Correctional Officer and Inmate Affairs Investigator. He was a 1980 graduate of Glennville High School and attended the University of Georgia and Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College. Hugh was a gifted pianist and organist and an excellent cake baker. He will be remembered as a servant to his community. Survivors include his wife, Anita Thomas Baker Thompson; son, Canaan Daniel Thompson; mother, Sharon Powell Thompson; siblings and their spouses, Neal & Tammie Thompson, Karen & Anthony Smith, Michael Thompson and Becky & Jason Waters; brother-in-law, Harold Thomas; several aunts and uncles, a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family and friends. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. on Monday in the chapel of the funeral home. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Garden City Primitive Baptist Church located at 126 Smith Avenue with burial to follow at Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery near Claxton. Remembrances may be given to the Georgia Primitive Baptist Youth Camp c/o Becky Waters, 621 West Barnard Street, Glennville, GA 30427 or to the Primitive Baptist Foundation, c/o Daryl Harris, P.O. Box 595, Roswell, GA 30077. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 10, 2019