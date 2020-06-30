Elder Paul Gamble
Hilton Head Island, South Carolina
Public Viewing will be held Wednesday, July 01, 2020 in the Chapel of Campbell and Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 02, 2020 at Hillcrest Abbey East. Please sign our E-Guestbook at www.campbellandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.