So sad to hear of Teddy Morgan's passing, I've known him & his family almost all of my life, having practically grown up on Grove Street. I saw Teddy about 2 or 3 years ago at Thunderbolt Rehab, he immediately knew who I was and called my name, and ask about my brother Johnnie B., I

Also remember his parents and little sister, Mrs. Morgan was a teacher at Spencer Elementary and Mr. Morgan was the postman who when he delivered my aunts mail, he'll always blow his whistle and we knew he was either coming down the street or had left mail In the box. May God send comfort to his family during this time. The Jackson & and the late Mrs. Annie Brown families who use to reside at 1705 Grove Street.

Tonya Jackson - Morgan

