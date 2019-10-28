|
|
Eldred F. (Freddie) Griffin, Jr.
Savannah, GA
Eldred F. (Freddie) Griffin, Jr., 80, of Savannah, Georgia passed away on Sunday, October 27th after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Eldred Frederick Griffin, Sr. and Elizabeth Pearson Griffin, and the stepson of Ella Mae Sowell Griffin. Freddie was born in Savannah and lived there as well as Effingham County during his childhood. He graduated from Effingham County High School in 1957, and still stayed in touch with his high school classmates. He worked for Central of Georgia Railroad and later Norfolk Southern Railroad for 40 years. He was a member of the Forest City Gun Club as well as the YMCA on Habersham Street where he worked out regularly for over 30 years, until he was unable to do so anymore. Freddie was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother, his wife of 34 years, Elizabeth Daniels Griffin, and a brother, Leon Griffin.
He is survived by three sisters, Paula McKeever (Mike) of Newington, Sandra Robbins (Richard) of Guyton and Brenda Harden (Paul) of Guyton; two brothers, Curtis Griffin (Penny) of Savannah and Donald Griffin (Sheree') of Guyton; survivors also include several nieces, nephews and cousins; a sister-in-law, Jimmi Taylor (Billy) and a brother-in-law, Billy Strozier, of Bloomingdale.
The family would also like to thank his wonderful neighbors, as well as so many of his close friends for well wishes and support during this difficult time, including his friends at the YMCA on Habersham Street, the Forest City Gun Club and his special friends at Longhorns in Pooler, where he was a regular customer. He was blessed to have so many good friends, all of whom he spoke of often.
The family would also like to thank the doctors and staff at Effingham Care Center for their care and concern, as well as the staff and caregivers of Hospice Savannah.
The visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29th at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home in Pooler.
The funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30th in the chapel of the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home in Pooler with entombment to follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416
Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
10/29/2019 and 10/30/2019
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019