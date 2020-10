Or Copy this URL to Share

Eleanor Clark

Ridgeland, SC

A public viewing will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Jacob Temple (2274 Tillman Road, Ridgeland, SC) FROM 5-6 PM

Funeral service for Ms.Clark will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Antioch Baptist Church (7293 Cotton Hill Road, Ridgeland, SC) at 1:00 PM

