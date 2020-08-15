Eleanor Griffin CiucevichDecatur, GAEleanor Griffin Ciucevich, 92, peacefully went to God in her sleep on August 6, 2020, at her daughter's home in Decatur, GA, under the care of Halcyon Hospice. She was born in 1928 in Savannah, GA, to parents Leon Sr. and Eleanora Lange Griffin, who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her beloved and cherished husband of 58 years, Edward G. Ciucevich; siblings Eldred Griffin (Ella Mae), Meta Griffin Brown (Buster), Marguerite Griffin Clark (Willie), Leon Griffin, Jr. (Vivian), Carl Griffin (Anna), Malcolm Griffin, and John Baron Griffin.Eleanor was a lifelong, faithful communicant of Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church and St. Peter the Apostle, before moving to Decatur, GA in 2015. She was a 45+ year member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 184 and an Associate Member of St. Vincent's Academy for 50 years. She was also a very involved parent volunteer in the PTA at Nativity School, serving as President, Vice-President, and Class Parent for many years. She began her career outside the home at Laurette's Clothing Store in the Crossroads Shopping Center for many years and eventually retired from the Savannah-Chatham Board of Education after 15 years as a Reading Paraprofessional at Juliette Low Elementary and Charles Herty Elementary Kindergarten. Later in life, she was a volunteer at the Savannah Speech & Hearing Center. Eleanor loved the beach at Tybee Island, baking, cooking, and traveling with friends and her husband's golf group.Surviving are her daughters, Lynn Ciucevich Wade (Butch) of Decatur, GA, and Mary Ann Griffin Blount (Denmark) of Las Cruces, NM; granddaughters Nora Elizabeth Wade and Jennifer Blount Smith (Trey); and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.Special profound thanks and gratitude to Eleanor's devoted and exceptional caregivers Florence Mwaura and Penny Nyota for their gentle compassion, love and care these past 5 years.Remembrances may be made to St. Vincent's Academy, 207 East Liberty Street, Savannah, GA 31401 or the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist, 222 East Harris Street, Savannah, GA 31401.Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 18th, at 10:00 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist, followed by private burial in Bonaventure Cemetery.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at