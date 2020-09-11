1/1
Eleanor Kosciuk
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Kosciuk
Savannah, GA
Eleanor Kosciuk, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 10, 2020. Born January 22, 1927 to Myrie and John Williams of Sylvania, Ga. She later moved to Savannah, Ga and here is where she and her late husband Eddie Kosciuk, of 61 years, would call home. Eleanor was a gracious, southern woman of tall stature and she lived up to every inch of it and more. She treasured her time with her family most. She enjoyed cooking Sunday dinner for the family, followed by the ritual of looking at the weekly grocery store sale adds and clipping coupons from the Sunday paper. "That's a good buy," she'd say. She looked forward to the Thursdays thereafter when she could put those coupons to use, but not before her weekly 9am beauty shop appointment to have her hair set. When she wasn't walking the aisles of the grocery store or having her hair done, she was busy chauffeuring the grandchildren around in the earlier years or being outside, "fiddling in the yard" or sitting on the porch with her little puppy dog, Dirty leg Ted. Everything Eleanor did, she did for her family. She LITERALLY made a house, a Home. She is survived by her daughter Sandra Fryer, her son David Kosciuk Sr. (Ruthie); grandsons Chris Fryer (Jenny), David Kosciuk Jr. (Kelly); granddaughter Lauren Abel (Dan); two great grandsons Nolan and Colby Fryer and two great granddaughters Grace Kosciuk and Katelyn Abel and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4-6 PM at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel.
Savannah Morning News
9/12/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Savannah Morning News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SavannahNow.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved