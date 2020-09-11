Eleanor KosciukSavannah, GAEleanor Kosciuk, 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on September 10, 2020. Born January 22, 1927 to Myrie and John Williams of Sylvania, Ga. She later moved to Savannah, Ga and here is where she and her late husband Eddie Kosciuk, of 61 years, would call home. Eleanor was a gracious, southern woman of tall stature and she lived up to every inch of it and more. She treasured her time with her family most. She enjoyed cooking Sunday dinner for the family, followed by the ritual of looking at the weekly grocery store sale adds and clipping coupons from the Sunday paper. "That's a good buy," she'd say. She looked forward to the Thursdays thereafter when she could put those coupons to use, but not before her weekly 9am beauty shop appointment to have her hair set. When she wasn't walking the aisles of the grocery store or having her hair done, she was busy chauffeuring the grandchildren around in the earlier years or being outside, "fiddling in the yard" or sitting on the porch with her little puppy dog, Dirty leg Ted. Everything Eleanor did, she did for her family. She LITERALLY made a house, a Home. She is survived by her daughter Sandra Fryer, her son David Kosciuk Sr. (Ruthie); grandsons Chris Fryer (Jenny), David Kosciuk Jr. (Kelly); granddaughter Lauren Abel (Dan); two great grandsons Nolan and Colby Fryer and two great granddaughters Grace Kosciuk and Katelyn Abel and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4-6 PM at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel.Savannah Morning News9/12/2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at