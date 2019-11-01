|
Eleanor MacDonell Blood
Savannah, GA
Eleanor MacDonell Blood, age 98, died October 24, 2019, at The Marshes, Skidaway Island, Georgia, after a short illness. She has gone to her long-awaited eternal reward and will rest beside her beloved husband of 49 years, George Austin Blood, Senior, who preceded her in death on April 20, 1991.
She is survived by two sons: George Austin Blood, Jr., (Hope), and Lawrence Alan Blood, Sr. (Pris). In addition, she had four grandsons: Alan, Bryan, Austin III, and Derek; four great grandchildren, Hailey, Reed, Madeleine, Faith; a great-great granddaughter, Jesse; niece Gale Thompson (Bob), and nephew Mark Sloan (Pam). Also preceding her in death was her close sister Florence Sloan, of Tallahassee Florida. She cherished and dearly loved her daughters in law Hope and Pris as if they were her own.
Eleanor was a true southern lady and lived in Savannah most of her life. She was born on September 13, 1921 to parents Walter Paul MacDonell and Alice Wilson. After high school, she attended Draughon's Business School and worked at Hunter Army Air Base during World War II. This is where she met her future husband, George Austin Blood, Sr., who was serving in the US Army Air Corps. Later, she was employed by the US Post office and the US Corps of Engineers. The fruits of her labors allowed both of her sons to attend and graduate from college. One of her passions was art, which led her to become an accomplished watercolorist.
Eleanor was a dedicated member of First Baptist Church for over 80 years. She learned to pray daily for her family and friends. Her commitment to a life of faith began early, and motivated her to share her love for Jesus Christ with others by teaching Sunday School classes and a six-year long bible study. Her graciousness, wisdom and elegance endeared her to not only her family, but to her many friends as well.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 10, at First Baptist Church with a reception to follow. Reverends Katie Callaway and John Callaway will officiate and all are welcome to attend and celebrate Eleanor's life.
The family would like to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to First Baptist Church, Missions Fund, in memory of Eleanor Blood. The address is P.O. Box 9551, Savannah, GA 31412.
She has entered her Heavenly Father's rest. Those who knew her were blessed by her presence. She made our world a better place.
