|
|
Eleanor Margaret Fountain, also known as Ellie and Poodle, age 77, peacefully passed away at her home October 8th, after her battle with cancer. Her sister-in-law Peggy and niece Angela were at her bedside.Born in Savannah, October 1, 1942, Eleanor was the daughter of Leon Issac & Annie Stregles Fountain. She was a 1960 graduate of Savannah High School, and continued her education at GA Southern University, receiving a Bachelor's of Business Administration with minors in Psychology, Journalism, and Secretarial Science; a Master's degree in Psychometry from GA State University, and Ph.D. in Organizational Psychology, with an Educational Specialist Degree in Psychology.She founded Fountain Associates; an Atlanta based consulting & training organization serving Fortune 100 companies, in 1975. She served on the Board of Directors of the GA Speakers Association for many years, and was often featured as the keynote speaker at the annual National Speaker's Association meetings. She taught courses on University campuses throughout the United States, and served on the faculty of the University of Automotive Management & the American Management Association. She was most noted for her work in organizational and employee development, and as a professional speaker and consultant. Authored the American Management Association text Success through Assertiveness.After retiring, Eleanor returned to Savannah, to enjoy what she described as 'a wonderful life', frequenting her favorite local restaurants, reading a plethora of books while relaxing on her hammock, enjoying local, national, and international travel, and visiting family and friends, while keeping fit and active. She was incredibly grateful for the people in her life, and felt her physical and psychological environment were great blessings. She focused on the good things and positive people in life, never on problems. She addressed what she needed to do and tried to make a difference. Her epithet: She made a difference.Eleanor was predeceased by her parents, Annie & Leon Fountain; two brothers, Raymond Leon (survived by wife Peggy) & Wayne Robert (survived by wife Betty) and a niece, Margaret (Peggy) Eleanor Fountain Poland. Survived by niece, Angela Fountain Olea of Scottsdale, AR; nephew, Leon Fountain, Atlanta; double-first cousin, Frances Stregles Sims; sisters-in-law, Peggy & Betty Fountain all native of Savannah; and numerous grand nieces, nephews & cousins.Celebration of Life Service, Saturday, November 2nd, 11 am, Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel, 4605 Hwy 80 East, Savannah GA 31410.Memorials: Thunderbolt Senior Center, 3236 Russell Street, Savannah, GA 31404.Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.comSavannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook atsavannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News on Oct. 26, 2019