Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Williams Obituary
Eleanor Williams
Savannah, Georgia
Eleanor Williams, long time resident of Savannah and Lyons, Georgia, died Saturday, April 25 at Candler Hospital, as the result of an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Williams, mother Mae Lindstrom and father Otis Collins. She is survived by her daughter Donna and son-in-law Rex, much loved grandchildren Misty and Joey, and amazing great grandchildren Matthew, John and Madison. She is also survived by her sisters Blenda and Tina, and many extended family members. Eleanor loved to read and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was always immaculately dressed, and enjoyed her hats and red 1985 Camaro. She was a faithful Christian and very involved with her church families. Memorial gifts can be made to the .
Savannah Morning News
4/28/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -