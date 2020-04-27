|
Eleanor Williams
Savannah, Georgia
Eleanor Williams, long time resident of Savannah and Lyons, Georgia, died Saturday, April 25 at Candler Hospital, as the result of an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Williams, mother Mae Lindstrom and father Otis Collins. She is survived by her daughter Donna and son-in-law Rex, much loved grandchildren Misty and Joey, and amazing great grandchildren Matthew, John and Madison. She is also survived by her sisters Blenda and Tina, and many extended family members. Eleanor loved to read and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was always immaculately dressed, and enjoyed her hats and red 1985 Camaro. She was a faithful Christian and very involved with her church families. Memorial gifts can be made to the .
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020