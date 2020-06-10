Mrs. Elease A. White
Savannah, Georgia
Adams announces the passing of Mrs. Elease A. White, 88, who transitioned, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete. Order Flowers at www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.