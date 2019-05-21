|
Eleazar Trevino, Jr., 78, of Port Wentworth, Georgia, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his home.
Born in Laredo, Texas, he was a son of the late Eleazar Trevino, Sr. and the late Wilhelmina Granger Trevino. Mr. Trevino was of the Catholic faith. He was a United States Air Force veteran. Mr. Trevino retired from parts purchasing at Gulfstream.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Christina Trevino, and his former wife, Bobbie Dunsmuir Trevino.
Survivors include his son, Eleazar Trevino III; his grandchildren, Makala Lee Burns Trevino, Jordan Anthony Trevino and Amber Marie Trevino; his great-grandchildren, Zyair Jayden Brockington, Amir Derrell Thomas and Aminah Malaka Thomas; his sister, Ella Ramirez, and his brother, Eduardo Ernesto Trevino, Sr.
The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon, May 25, 2019, at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 3 o'clock Saturday afternoon, May 25, 2019, in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by the Reverend Dr. Dewain E. Smith. Interment will be private.
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 21, 2019