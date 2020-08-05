1/1
Eli Stephen Davis
Savannah, GA
Eli Stephen Davis, age 69, of Rincon and formerly of Savannah passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Mr. Davis was born in Savannah on November 11, 1950, the son of the late Robert R. and Ora Lee Howard Davis. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He worked as a Container Crane Operator with the Georgia Ports Authority where he retired after over 30 years of service. He was a former member of Robert McIntire United Methodist Church, which his father helped build. Eli enjoyed music, was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing out on the boat, traveling, and was a classic car enthusiast.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Farmer Davis and his brother, Wayne Davis. He is survived by his wife, Geraldine Malphrus Davis; daughter, Sharon Davis Kerby (Jimbo); son, Brian Thomas Davis; brother, Jimmy Davis (Janis); as well as grandsons, Gavin and Garrett Kerby.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home, Hubert C. Baker Chapel, 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA 31406. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries



Published in Savannah Morning News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
