Beloved by family and friends, Elia Josephine Lilley Dorsey died peacefully, surrounded by family on the morning of May 2, 2019 at the Langdale Hospice House in Valdosta, Georgia. She was 89.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 AM at Park Avenue United Methodist Church in Valdosta, Georgia with Rev. Craig Rikard and Rev. Jimmy Towson officiating. Visitation will be at 10 AM until service time at the church. Interment at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Pitts, Georgia in Wilcox County at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UMCOR-United Methodist Committee on Relief. https://www.umcmission.org/umcor Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 3, 2019