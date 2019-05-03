Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carson McLane Funeral Home
2215 North Patterson Street
Valdosta, GA 31602
(229) 242-5544
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Park Avenue United Methodist Church
Valdosta, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Park Avenue United Methodist Church
Valdosta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elia Dorsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elia Josephine Lilley Dorsey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elia Josephine Lilley Dorsey Obituary
Beloved by family and friends, Elia Josephine Lilley Dorsey died peacefully, surrounded by family on the morning of May 2, 2019 at the Langdale Hospice House in Valdosta, Georgia. She was 89.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 AM at Park Avenue United Methodist Church in Valdosta, Georgia with Rev. Craig Rikard and Rev. Jimmy Towson officiating. Visitation will be at 10 AM until service time at the church. Interment at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Pitts, Georgia in Wilcox County at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UMCOR-United Methodist Committee on Relief. https://www.umcmission.org/umcor Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carson McLane Funeral Home
Download Now