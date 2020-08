Elizabeth A. (Betty) WageliSavannahElizabeth A. (Betty) Wageli, 89, of Savannah, Georgia passed away on August 25, 2020.Born in New York, she was married to William J. Wageli for 54 years prior to his death in 2006.She is survived by her daughter, Susan M. Walker, grandson, Christopher N. Walker (Susie), and great granddaughter, Ana M. Walker.Private family graveside service to be held at St. Ann's Cemetery, Sayville, New York. Special appreciation to Hospice of Savannah and caregivers.Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at